Venezuela’s plan to use J&J vaccines would delay immunization

(Bloomberg) – The Venezuelan government will request a UN health program to provide Johnson & Johnson’s covid-19 vaccines, which may not be available until July, while rejecting AstraZeneca’s vaccines to the ones that could be accessed before.

The decision could delay the schedule of the mass vaccination program at a time when cases reach a maximum of six months and exceed the capacity of hospitals.

The Nicolás Maduro Administration will propose the purchase of J & J’s single-dose vaccine through the Covax global mechanism backed by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to a senior government official who asked not to be identified because the talks they are not public. The request will be made through a technical health committee formed last month made up of government officials and opposition figures.

If the proposal is approved by the WHO-affiliated Pan American Health Organization, Venezuela will most likely not receive the vaccines within three months. That’s when J & J’s vaccines will be delivered to the organization, director Carissa Etienne told reporters this month.

While the entity reported that it has 2.4 million AstraZeneca vaccines ready to ship to Venezuela, the Maduro Administration banned the vaccine amid concerns that it will cause blood clots.

Maduro officials are also said to prefer Johnson & Johnson’s because the single dose is easier to apply and its refrigeration requirement is less demanding, 2–8 degrees Celsius, compared to other vaccines. an important factor for a country facing power outages and poorly equipped hospitals.

The country is looking for “safe, proven and scientifically approved vaccines by the Venezuelan health authorities, as it should be,” Maduro said on state television last week.

Press officials for the Venezuelan Ministry of Health and representatives of the bipartisan health group did not respond to requests for comment.

An unusual agreement between the government and the opposition led to the creation of a technical health committee in charge of ensuring access to the global Covax mechanism using cash from foreign accounts frozen by US sanctions.

Venezuela has received just 250,000 Sputnik-V vaccines from Russia and 500,000 doses of Sinopharm from China and remains the South American country with the lowest count of administered vaccines, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The government has not provided national vaccination figures and the country’s immunization plan has only covered a few health professionals and school teachers so far.

While the official coronavirus case count remains relatively low, at 156,655 compared to 2.3 million in neighboring Colombia, local health centers and labs tell a different story, with intensive care units at full capacity in most of the capital.

While the opposition-led National Assembly approved the release of US $ 30.3 million of frozen funds in the US to pay for the first shipment of vaccines and refrigeration equipment through Covax, it will take around three weeks for the funds are available, according to someone else with knowledge of the negotiations.

Maduro proposed on Sunday a plan to buy crude vaccines as an alternative if funds frozen abroad are not available.

