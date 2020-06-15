CARACAS, June 15 (.) – New members of Venezuela’s top electoral body took office on Monday, and the United States said the government of President Nicolás Maduro chose those electoral rectors only to « seal » their decisions.

Venezuela’s constitution gives the National Assembly, currently under opposition control, the power to appoint members of the National Electoral Council (CNE), but the Supreme Court of Justice appointed them on Friday arguing that there was a parliamentary « omission » in the body renewal process.

The official television station released images of the five members of the CNE entering the headquarters of the organization. There were no immediate statements.

The « corrupt Maduro Tribunal took first steps to manipulate upcoming elections in its favor, » said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, quoted Monday in the Spanish Twitter account of the State Department.

« The regime has selected a CNE that will seal its decisions and ignore the conditions required for free elections, » he added.

The opposition led by Juan Guaidó, head of parliament, said on Saturday that the opposition would not recognize a « false » electoral body appointed by the Supreme Court, seen by critics and opponents as an executive arm of the government.

Guaidó’s allies have said that the current five-year term, which expires next January, could be extended.

An extension beyond January 2021 would allow Guaidó to continue as head of parliament. The Constitution establishes that in the face of a presidential power vacuum – which is the argument put forward by the Venezuelan opposition after Maduro’s re-election in 2018 and which he considered fraudulent – it is the head of Parliament who takes office. (Report by Angus Berwick and Vivian Sequera. Edited by Javier Leira)