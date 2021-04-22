Venezuela’s Guaidó will withdraw US $ 152 million frozen in the US

(Bloomberg) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is planning to make the largest single withdrawal of assets abroad that remain frozen by US sanctions to buy covid-19 vaccines, as well as to pay salaries, legal fees and expenses.

Guaidó approved the release of US $ 152 million, of which around US $ 100 million will be used to purchase vaccines through the Covax initiative backed by the World Health Organization or other organizations, according to a budget report approved by the National Assembly.

While Guaidó approved more than $ 150 million in spending, all of it may not be used. His press official did not immediately respond to requests for details on the payments.

The funds frozen by US sanctions had been managed by Citibank in an account of the Venezuelan central bank and subsequently transferred in April 2020 to an account in the US Federal Reserve at the request of the opposition-led National Assembly. .

Guaidó can access the funds because he is recognized by the US as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, and also needs the authorization of the National Assembly of Venezuela and the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury. $ 97 million in the account, less than a third of the original $ 342 million made available to the opposition since it began withdrawing funds in 2020.

In 2019, the United States and more than 50 countries recognized Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela after considering that the presidential elections of the previous year were fraudulent.

Since then, Guaidó’s popularity has plummeted as his quest to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro has stalled. Popular support for Guaidó among Venezuelans is 15%, down from the peak of 61% in February 2019, according to Caracas-based pollster Datanalisis. Only 11% of Venezuelans support Maduro.

With less than a million vaccines from China and Russia, Venezuela has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the region.

In recent weeks, a second wave has impacted with an increase in COVID infections, overwhelming an already bankrupt public health system. Maduro recently set aside a bilateral health agreement reached with the opposition to make a US $ 120 million payment to Covax without revealing his origins and saying that he will not “beg” from anyone.

As the opposition racks up legal fees to keep the nation’s gold in the Bank of England out of Maduro’s hands and prevent the sale of Citgo Petroleum Corp shares, about $ 4.8 million will go to legal advice. . The parallel opposition assembly, which has been declared void by the Maduro government and has issued largely symbolic decrees since 2016, will receive $ 7.5 million.

Original Note: Venezuela’s Guaido Taps $ 152 Million of Frozen Funds in the US

