CARACAS, Mar 28 (.) – Former Venezuelan military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal is in the process of surrendering to US authorities, two people with knowledge of the matter told . after prosecutors accused him of drug trafficking, along with the president. , Nicolás Maduro, and other top officials in the country.

The whereabouts of Carvajal, a retired general and ally of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez, in Spain has been unknown since a court in that country in November approved his extradition to the United States.

It is unclear when the former intelligence chief will be released to US authorities, and the two familiar sources declined to offer the information.

The also Venezuelan general in retirement Cliver Alcalá arrived on Friday at the United States from Colombia, guarded by agents of the Administration for Drug Control (DEA). Alcalá is on the list of accused that includes the Venezuelan president.

The United States government accused Maduro, Alcalá, Carvajal and more than a dozen top Venezuelan officials of drug trafficking on Thursday, in the latest escalation in a pressure campaign by the government of President Donald Trump aimed at removing the Venezuelan leader from power.

United States Attorney General William Barr announced the charges against Maduro, who is already facing sanctions from the Trump government, as part of a set of measures to pressure his departure from power.

Carvajal has repeatedly denied allegations of having aided cocaine trafficking to the United States.

Since leaving Venezuela, Carvajal denounced Maduro and offered his support to opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

The retired military fugitive in Spain was arrested by the Spanish police in April 2019 at the request of the United States authorities, but the highest court in the European country initially ruled that he should be released and denied his extradition request. The court reversed that decision in November.

(Report by Angus Berwick; Written by Deisy Buitrago; Edited by Javier López de Lérida)