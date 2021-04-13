Venezuela’s bond market requires weapons, bags of cash

(Bloomberg) – In what is perhaps the smallest and almost certainly the most primitive bond market in the world, default is not the biggest risk investors face.

They are the assaults.

You can find this market in Caracas, Venezuela, where the socialist government of President Nicolás Maduro is very slowly unleashing the damaged economy to allow the kind of capitalist enterprises that it had long prohibited. As part of the review, the US dollar is now the de facto currency in the country, but, given the ad-hoc form of the reforms, there is no way to electronically transfer greenbacks from one bank to another.

So when a local rum maker decided to become the first company to sell dollar bonds in the country in at least two decades, investors bagged stacks of $ 100 bills and took them to the distillery’s bank in the country. east of Caracas. All kinds of techniques were used, from an armed guard escort to the use of people incognito, to navigate the streets of one of the most dangerous cities in the world. And while the deal was miniscule (totaling just $ 300,000) and limited to just investors with local bank accounts, its success late last year has sparked a wave of interest from both companies seeking financing and investors. Wealthy Venezuelans looking to get a return on their cash.

“What can a person who has dollars in Venezuela do with that money? Leave it in the bank? Said Juan Domingo Cordero, a former president of the Caracas Stock Exchange who retired two years ago as president of the Rendivalores brokerage. “The problem is cleaning operations. We cannot continue operating in cash ”.

$ 40 bottles

Ron Santa Teresa SACA, for which Ron Antiguo de Solera from 1796 is paid around US $ 40 per bottle in the United States, generated a lot of interest for sale by investors tired of earning zero interest in local banks.

Because the securities exchange can only settle transactions in bolivars, the distiller structured its debt as zero-coupon notes so investors wouldn’t have to deal with the danger of recovering interest payments. The one-year bonds were sold at a discount of 96 cents on the dollar, and investors will receive a 100-cent refund at maturity with export proceeds.

A sale of local dollar corporate bonds would have been almost unimaginable until very recently, after years of government interference in the economy, decimated capital markets and severely restricted foreign currency transactions. But now, in the face of crippling US sanctions that have undermined government finances, Venezuela has embarked on a reluctant acceptance of private business and dollarization.

The measures have piqued the interest of daring investors who are wondering if now is the time to rush in and buy distressed assets. Still, change is slow and local businesses struggle with basic problems like lack of fuel and constant blackouts.

Corporate loan

Bank credit, limited by tight monetary policies and setbacks in government subsidies, is hard to come by. Bank financing represents less than US $ 200 million, which represents 0.5% of gross domestic product, according to local researcher Ecoanalítica. The average for Latin America is 30% of gross domestic product. The number of sales of commercial instruments in bolivars soared 60% last year, despite the local market trading the equivalent of just $ 60,000 a day, up from $ 5 million in the 1990s.

“We no longer have a subsidized economy or cheap loans,” said José Miguel Farías, CFO of Caracas-based brokerage Más Valor. “And credit is the fuel that keeps companies open.”

Investors with dollars are ready to put their money to work. There is about $ 2 billion in cash circulating in the economy, and another $ 400 million is in interest-free accounts at local banks. There is no way for Venezuelans to transfer the money abroad.

While the Ron Santa Teresa bond spurred speculation that there would be an immediate wave of similar issues, the rise has been slower than expected. Other companies seeking to raise funds have been frustrated by regulatory and structuring problems, according to three people familiar with the process who asked not to be identified for discussing confidential information.

José María Nogueroles, a former banker who opened Casa de Bolsa BNCI brokerage last year, says his firm has sought regulatory approval for the dollar bond sales of three local companies without success so far.

“We need to democratize the market and simplify processes,” he said in an interview.

When Ron Santa Teresa issued its bonds, the buyers assumed that a dollar offset system would be in place by the time they matured, so they could collect the proceeds electronically. Building that infrastructure before the bond matures now seems increasingly unlikely.

So once again, investors with a certain level of courage will be out on the streets of Caracas, sneaking thousands of dollars in bills through a city riddled with criminal gangs and often ranked among the highest murder rates in the world. world. But at least they will earn some interest.

