Venezuelans who by position have the most hits in MLB

Hundreds have been the players venezuelans who have played in the Big leagues (MLB), but below we will show you the list of players from this country with more hits by position in the best baseball in the world.

Through a report from the Pelota Binaria portal, we got to know the team by position or lineup as you want to see it from the players venezuelan with more hits connected throughout the history of baseball Big leagues, highlighting that there are certain names that you surely thought you were going to see here and it will not be like that.

The venezuelans historically they have stood out for shining in the baseball of the MLB, being inside the record books and having endless prizes won over time, so much that position by position we see great players.

Here is the report:

P-Carlos Zambrano (162 hits) C-Ramón Hernández (1,297 hits) 1B-Andrés Galarraga (2,253 hits) 2B-José Altuve (1,612 hits) 3B-Pablo Sandoval (1,066 hits) SS-Omar Vizquel (2,683 hits) LF- Gerardo Parra (610 hits) CF-Víctor Davalillo (729 hits) RF-Bob Abreu (2,142 hits) DH-Víctor Martínez (937 hits)

These 10 historical venezuelans they are by position the ones that have connected the most hits in the whole MLB, highlighting without a doubt that the one who is now the all-time leader for this country in hits is the great Miguel Cabrera and does not appear in this lineup, but it is not like that because he has played several positions in his career,

Here are Miggy’s hits:

1B: 1,357 3B: 860 LF: 271 RF: 118 Designated: 272 Emerging: 6

Yet each and every one of these venezuelan are some legends for this country in the Big leagues, where they not only registered hits, but also many titles and individual distinctions.

Here is the report:

Venezuelans🇻🇪 with more Hits per position: P-Carlos Zambrano🐂 162

C-Ramón Hernández 1,297

1B-Andrés Galarraga🐱 2,253

2B-José Altuve🚀👶 1,612

3B-Pablo Sandoval🐼 1,066

SS-Omar Vizquel 2,683

LF-Gerardo Parra 610

CF-Victor Davalillo 729

RF-Bob Abreu🍬 2,142

DH-Victor Martinez 937 – binaryball (@binaryball) May 21, 2021

With information from Binary Ball.