Bogotá, Jun 6 . .- In an improvised camp set up with plastics next to an important highway in the north of Bogotá, some 500 Venezuelans are waiting for help to continue the trip back to their country because they lost their jobs in Colombia, which ordered a quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The migrants asked this Saturday to the Colombian Government and the Bogota Mayor’s Office to grant them permits and provide buses to reach any point on the border with Venezuela.

The camp, in which there are children, pregnant women and the elderly, is located in a separator on the North Highway of Bogotá, near a rainwater channel that they use to bathe and wash the little clothes they carry in suitcases and packages.

“We completed this Saturday 15 days in this camp,” Jesús Alberto Primera told Efe, who along with other of his fellow countrymen tries to organize people for what will be the return to Venezuela.

This group of people is waiting for the Bogota City Hall to authorize their departure from the city to continue the way back.

“It is not that we are eager to go to Venezuela,” José González told Efe, who explained that the economic situation of people does not allow them to continue in the country because they do not have a job.

Venezuela maintains a political and social crisis that worsened after the opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president in January 2019 by invoking some articles of the Constitution and obtained the support of many of the countries of the American continent and some twenty of European nations.

Although the opposition – which does not recognize the new six-year mandate sworn in by Nicolás Maduro in January last year – assures that Venezuela is going through a “complex humanitarian emergency”, in recent weeks thousands of Venezuelans have decided to cross Latin America back to their country Because the coronavirus health emergency has left them homeless and job-free.

In this sense, González branded Guaidó’s ambassador in Colombia, Tomás Guanipa, as “cheeky”, who last week asked his compatriots not to return to Venezuela because the situation they will find is worse than when they left.

“If Guanipa says to stay, it is damn because he has not come here,” emphasizes González, who adds that they have called him on the phone but that “he does not answer.”

Although the situation of migrants is complex, that of Teresa Carrasquero, 54, is even worse. Along with her are her sister, a son-in-law and four grandchildren, including one barely a year old.

“What we want is to go to Venezuela. We want them to help us with the buses to get out of here,” says the woman, who remembers that it has been cold because her tent armed with plastic bags and tied with adhesive tape does not protect them from the rain.

WILLING TO WALK

The director of the program of the International Rescue Committee for Colombia and Venezuela, Marianne Menjivar, assured Efe that the NGO has brought water, snacks, personal hygiene items and hot lunches to the camp.

“Such is the situation of despair that they are willing to walk from Bogotá to Venezuela,” says Menjivar, commenting on the situation of Venezuelan migrants.

The Colombian authorities have stated on several occasions that the voluntary return of Venezuelans must be carried out with a protocol coordinated with the mayors and governments of the country to avoid crowds at exit points and to avoid the spread of coronavirus, offer them food and medical assistance during the trip.

According to the Colombian immigration authorities, between March 14 and May 28 of this year, 71,052 Venezuelans have returned to their country. There are 1.8 million Venezuelans living in Colombia.

