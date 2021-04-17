Venezuelans in the US will meet with senators to promote immigration project

15 minutes. A coalition of Venezuelan leaders from the US will meet this Saturday in a “National Summit” to ask Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to support a bill that provides permanent residence to beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

William Díaz, founder of the National Network of Houses of Venezuela, told Efe on Friday that, with so many statements made by the Republican Scott in repudiation of the Government of Nicolás Maduro, he “trusts” in obtaining their support.

They will demand the vote of the Republicans for the approval of the Bill of Safe Environment in Countries Under Repression and Emergency (SECURE, in English).

Rubio and Scott, according to the organizers, have supported the Venezuelan struggle for democracy. However, neither of them has sponsored the bill, “the organizers stressed.

They recalled that the measure was introduced by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and needs at least one Republican cosponsor. In addition to the support of 10 Republican senators to become law. For Díaz, it is crucial that both senators support the initiative that would help TPS holders from 12 countries, including Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador to have permanent immigration status.

“We need the vote of 10 Republicans, we trust the vote of Rubio and Scott,” Diaz reiterated.

The virtual summit, organized by Venezuelan groups, will bring together journalists, activists, civil and pro-immigration groups, and business and religious leaders.

Path to citizenship

Among the organizations will be the Florida Immigrant Coalition, IMPAC Fund, We Are More, FWD.us, Proyecto Pulso, Alianza Americas, Venezuelan Alliance Massachusetts and Venezuelan American Alliance.

The SECURE project was presented again last February in the US Senate. It had already been unsuccessfully analyzed by that camera in March 2019.

According to the Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts, Inc, the measure provides “stability and a path to citizenship for TPS and DED (Deffered Enforced Departure) families.

Organizers of the “National Summit” estimate that the law would provide citizenship for some 650,000 TPS beneficiaries. Among them, more than 320,000 Venezuelans, to whom President Joe Biden granted this immigration relief last March.

They specified the average TPS holder has been in the country for more than 20 years and many of them belong to mixed families. These are citizens and immigrants who have bought homes and started businesses, paid taxes, and attended schools.

The TPS, created in 1990, has given a temporary legal residence to thousands of people from a dozen countries.