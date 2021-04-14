Venezuelans in the US promote a bill that leads them to obtain citizenship

April 13, 2021

María Antonietta Díaz, president of the Venezuelan American Alliance, assured in an interview for the Dígalo Aqui program with the José Pernalete community that the Venezuelan diaspora is “enterprising” and that takes it with them wherever they go, therefore they are working in a Bill that allows them to plant solid foundations within the United States.

He affirmed that they are working to seek the support of the senators, so that Venezuelans can be given the possibility of one day obtaining citizenship, and thus be able to put down roots in the United States.

He stressed that if Venezuelans achieve US citizenship, it would be a wonderful dream and there would be more than 6,000 thousand who could benefit if the law is approved.

Díaz called on Florida state senators to support the ‘SECURE’ bill, which would grant citizenship to all beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

