Venezuelans in Major League Baseball Spanish news

Since the 2018 season of MLB, when they broke into the Big leagues Young venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr., who won the Rookie of the Year award in the National League and Gleyber Torres was third in the voting in the American League, in addition to the appearance of rookies such as Juan Soto, Fernando Tatís Jr. and Pete Alonso among others , It seems that now 30 years of age are the new 40 in the Big Show, since it seems that since 2019 it has been more difficult for players 30 or more years of age to get a contract, but some Venezuelan players have been like him. came and the best of their teams so far this season from the Big Top. Then the same.

Freddy Galvis (Baltimore Orioles, age 31)

Anyone who remembers Galvis as the new Phillies prospect may have a hard time accepting him as a bearded veteran, but he’s had the best start to his career in Baltimore. (Also, the Orioles don’t have many veterans.)

Salvador Pérez (Kansas City Royals, age 31)

Since the end of the 2020 season of MLB, Salvador Pérez is showing that he is one hundred percent recovered from the injuries that have affected him in his career in the Big leagues In recent years, and at the tip of the ball, especially for grounding and together with Carlos Santana and Whit Merrifield, he has the Royals in first place in the central division of the American League, although Kansas City is a team that is actually based on veterans.

Wilson Ramos (Detroit Tigers, age 33)

The veteran wide receiver has overcome a tough injury streak to hit the ball as well as anyone in baseball right now. He entered Saturday with six home runs, one more than his 2020 total.

Miguel Rojas (Miami Marlins, 32 years old)

Miguel Rojas has not only become Derek Jeter’s Miami Marlins captain, but he has stopped being a purely defensive shortstop as in his early years and has shown that he can also hit in MLB.

Eduardo Escobar (Arizona Diamonbbacks, 32 years old)

Eduardo Escobar has once again been one of the best hitters in the D-backs and in the Major Leagues, especially at the point of home runs which he has been showing since January 2014. It is worth noting that the D-backs are older than you probably think.

With some information from Will Leitch from MLB.com.

