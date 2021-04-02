Venezuelans featured in Major League Baseball Opening Day

The Opening day of the Big leagues has been good for venezuelan that have outstanding with their different organizations at the beginning of the MLB.

The start of the season in the Big leagues, makes all the baseball fans in general happy, but what does make the baseball fans happy venezuelan is that their countrymen have had a good Opening day on the MLB.

At ElFildeo we let you know the venezuelan plus featured on the opening day of the Big Show below on the list:

1- Miguel Cabrera

Petition to put this in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/bKrBSgwrd5 – Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 1, 2021

The Venezuelan started the 2021 season of the Big leagues with a home run to the opposing band. The “Miggy” is only 12 homers out of 500 for life in LasMayores.

2- Eugenio Suárez

The #ArepaPower is in #Make itBig mode. BOMBAZO towards the opposite band of Eugenio Suárez! #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/F6BW89kNIq – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 1, 2021

Eugenio Suárez demonstrated his power in the Opening day of the Big leagues and sent it flying all over the right field of the MLB.

3- Pablo Sandoval

To the SECOND FLOOR! 😱 Jonronazo by Pablo Sandoval as a pinch hitter. #ArepaPower pic.twitter.com/EeOI2fqdc6 – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 1, 2021

The “Kung Fu Panda” homered all over the right field of the Big leagues to tie the scoreboard for the Atlanta Braves team in the Opening day.

4- Tucupita Marcano

Venezuelan pride! 🇻🇪 Tucupita Marcano making her debut at @LasMayores. pic.twitter.com/pE3WjAyPl2 – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 1, 2021

The 21-year-old made his debut in the MLB with the San Diego Padres. In his first shift he received a ticket and entered the race thanks to an unstoppable by Eric Hosmer. The Creole is the first born in Delta Amacuro to debut on the Big Show.

5- Asdrúbal Cabrera

HOLD THAT POSE !!! @ Dbacks | #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/UC40wJ303q – Bally Sports Arizona (@BallySportSAZ) April 1, 2021

6- Orlando Arcia

🚨 Opening Day Walk-Off 🚨 Lo Cain beats the tag, and the Brewers win 6-5 in the 10th! #ThisIsMyCrew | #MakeItMajor pic.twitter.com/Cr2eNjq7Bm – Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 1, 2021

Orlando Arcia entered as a pinch hitter and starred in the first Walk Off of the 2021 season at the Opening day of the Big leagues.

7- German Marquez

#QualityBeisbol #MLB | German Marquez #LEONES 4.0 IP 6 H 1 C 1 CL 6 BB 2 K 2.25 ERA today – QualityBeisbol (@QualityBeisbol) April 2, 2021

These were the outstanding Venezuelans in it Opening day of the Big leagues. Without a doubt, it has been a good day for the Creoles in this beginning of the Big Show.