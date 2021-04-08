Venezuelans enter MLB history at the Rockies vs D-Backs game

On Tuesday, April 7, a group of players venezuelan entered the history of baseball from Big leagues (MLB), this in the game Rockies from Colorado and DBacks of Arizona, this for achieving a feat never before seen in the league with players from this country.

In the game Rockies vs DBacks, a total of six (6) players venezuelan they took it upon themselves to achieve something never before seen in the Big leaguesIt is that for the first time in the history of this sport, players of this nationality were present one after another in the lineups of the teams that faced each other.

According to information from Binary Data, if it had happened that one (1) team had players venezuelan lined up in a lineup of the MLB, but in this game of the 2021 season between Rockies and DBacks It is the first time because there were consecutive Creoles in both teams.

Here is the report:

Historical! For the first time in the history of #MLB, six Venezuelan players (three per side) were present one after the other in the lineups of the teams that faced each other🇻🇪⚾

It happened today April 7, 2021 between #Rockies and #DBacks Via: @datobinario and @mrodoficial pic.twitter.com/5a8vJeKGbz – Enrique Cáceres Cobaleda (@Cacerescobaleda) April 8, 2021

On the side of Rockies, They were like seventh, eighth and ninth beats the venezuelan Elías Díaz, Yonathan Daza and pitcher Antonio Senzatela, the latter being a figure after claiming his first victory of the MLB 2021 with a work of 8.0 innings from the mound.

While, on the side of the DBacks, the present said venezuelan David Peralta, Asdrúbal Cabrera and Eduardo Escobar, as fourth, fifth and sixth in the offensive order, thus marking what was a historical record in the Big leagues.

Although it is an extremely curious record, it is something quite significant for players venezuelan that year after year they show all their potential and level in the baseball of the MLB.