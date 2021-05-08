Venezuelan won lawsuit in the US after insults at work

May 8, 2021

A Venezuelan woman, named Belén Estacio, sued Wild Fork Foods corporate office in Miami, United States, for creating a hostile work environment with racist insults.

The consent decree approved by Judge Kathleen Williams states that “Wild Fork Foods denies these allegations and declares that, by signing this consent decree, it does not admit any infraction or violation of the law.”

The lawsuit filed by Estacio indicates how he had to face “serious and generalized calumnies about Hispanics, which created a hostile work environment for his national origin and race.”

Finally, this consent decree also establishes that Wild Fork Foods will pay $ 37,500 in back wages and $ 92,500 in compensatory damages to the Venezuelan, who worked there from June 6, 2018 to November 29, 2018.

