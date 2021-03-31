Venezuelan tennis player was suspended until 2035 for violating anti-corruption program rules



Photo: ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP / Getty Images

The Venezuelan tennis player Roberto Maytin must serve a suspension of 14 years for breaking anti-corruption program rules. The decision was exposed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), this Wednesday.

Through a statement, the ITIA explained that the offense was committed between the years 2017 and 2018. During this period, the 32-year-old Venezuelan tennis player acknowledged having breached the rules of the anti-corruption program.

The regulation states that “no person may, directly or indirectly, devise or attempt to devise the outcome or any other aspect of any event” neither “request or accept money, benefit or consideration with the intention of negatively influencing a player’s best efforts ”.

It should be noted that all tennis players are in the responsibility of report if someone provides you money or some kind of incentive or benefit.

Roberto Maytín came to occupy the position 86 in the doubles ranking and 643 in singles. The Venezuelan played 4 ATP World Tour tournaments.

The sanction began on March 29 and will end by 2035. The tennis player must also cancel a fine of $ 100,000.

With information from EFE.