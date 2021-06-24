Venezuelan Royals prospect landed his first MLB hit at Yankee Stadium

The Venezuelan prospect of the Kansas City Royals, Sebastian Rivero, who is a receiver hit this Thursday, April 24, his first hit in the Big leagues (MLB), being against nothing more and nothing less than the New York Yankees.

Sebastian Rivero was lined up this afternoon against the Yankees as ninth bat and catcher for the Royals, being in this game that after four games of experience he got his first hit in baseball from Big leagues, being a double at the mythical Yankee Stadium.

Rivero, who is listed as the new Salvador Pérez of the Royals, had to wait 10 shifts in the MLB to be able to get his first hit in the best baseball in the world, achieving it in one of the most important stadiums and against one of the largest teams, the Yankees.

Here the video:

Hang on to that baseball! Sebastian Rivero doubles home a run for his first MLB hit! Congratulations, Sebastian! #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/iJKjRKS7h5 – Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 24, 2021

That unforgettable hit from the Venezuelan prospect of the Royals came in the fifth inning off Jameson Taillon, who dropped an 88 mph pitch in the receiver’s power zone and the receiver hit his first double in the field. MLB, which served to drive in his team’s only career against the Yankees.

Slowly Sebastian Rivero is making itself felt in its nascent career in the MLB and without a doubt this first hit will be unforgettable for him, also being the Venezuelan number # 310 to connect at least one hit in the best baseball in the world.

After this, the prospect of the Royals he has a .100 average in the 2021 season, with two RBIs and one run scored.