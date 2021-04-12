Venezuelan Rougned Odor shaved his beard to play for the Yankees

The Venezuelan second baseman, Rougned Odor, had to shave off his peculiar beard -one of the most epic beards in MLB- to be able to play with the New York Yankees. And it is that the Manhattan Mules have a zero facial hair policy among their players.

Well yeah, they cut Rougned Odor’s beard off to play for the Yankees. Video via @elrincondelbeis pic.twitter.com/FGpXfqaIpv – Humberto Perozo Suárez (@kikoperozo) April 8, 2021

The Yankees acquired Odor from the Texas Rangers last week.

New look, same talent

Rougned Odor with the Yankees. / Getty Images

The 27-year-old is almost unrecognizable, even to his own 3-year-old daughter. After seeing himself in the mirror, Odor commented: “It was strange. I feel strange”. Although he has a new look, Odor did not lose any of his magic in baseball. After starting game 0 of 4, Odor hit the lead run in the 10th with a single to center field.. Later he also managed to score, which helped the Yankees win 8-4.