Venezuelan Rossana Delgado was found dead in Georgia: 5 suspects for her death

Georgia police authorities found the body of the Venezuelan, Rossana Delgado, 37 years old, who had been missing since April 16, and issued arrest warrants against 5 suspects for her death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the trail of Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, Juan Ayala-Rodríguez, 35, Oscar Manuel García, 26, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29. It is also believed that the four suspects plus a fifth, who has yet to be identified, are no longer in that state. Authorities are investigating whether Colone travels with her minor children.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Colone, Ayala-Rodríguez, García or Barbosa-Juarez should call the GBI information line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), report the information online at https: // gbi.georgia. gov / submit-tips-online or by downloading the mobile app, See Something Send Something. If you see any of these people, stay away from them. Call 911 immediately.

Delgado was reported missing in Barrow County, Georgia on April 16 and last seen in an Atlanta mall on April 16, 2021.

With information from Univision