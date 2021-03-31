Venezuelan Roberto Maytín, suspended for 14 years

03/31/2021 at 4:28 PM CEST

EFE

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Wednesday the suspension, for 14 years, of the Venezuelan Roberto Maytin for violating the rules of the anti-corruption program.

Through a statement, the ITIA explained that the offense committed by Roberto Maytin, which was ranked 86th in the doubles rankings and 643th in singles, occurred in 2017 and 2018.

During that period, the 32-year-old Venezuelan acknowledged having violated the rules of the anti-corruption program, which underlines that “no person may, directly or indirectly, devise or attempt to devise the result or any other aspect of any event” or “request or accepting money, profit or consideration with the intention of adversely influencing a player’s best efforts. “

In addition, all players are obliged to report if someone offers or provides money or any type of benefit or consideration.

The 14-year sanction has been in effect since March 29, 2021. In addition, he was fined $ 100,000.