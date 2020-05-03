for a series of “good” children’s parties held on the Los Roques islands, reports are now emerging that two beauty queens have been deposed and left without a crown for attending a “corona party”. The celebration was held in frank rebellion against the orders of numerous meetings to avoid contagion. “Data-reactid =” 23 “> The problems due to contempt for social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic continue in Venezuela. Only weeks after Arming a scandal over a series of “well” children’s parties held on the Los Roques islands, reports are now emerging that two beauty queens have been deposed and left without a crown for attending a “crown party”. The celebration was made in frank rebellion against the orders of numerous meetings to avoid contagion.

According to local sources, the party in question was held last weekend on a private property in Las Mercedes, in Caracas. In total, nine people were prosecuted as a result of the events, according to the EFE agency.

“Yes, I was in a meeting with friends listening to loud music at a time when I shouldn’t have, that was my mistake and I admit it, it is impossible to hide it and it is not my intention either” – Laura Zabaleta.

“I am here to show my face. Human beings make mistakes and the most important thing is to know how to face them, the things we do in our lives generate consequences, so we must accept them responsibly ”- Gabriela Coronado.

“With all the humility I accept your decision not to allow me to continue my participation in the contest, you are an institution of solid ethical and professional values, for that I thank you for the opportunity and confidence that you gave me at the time, it was a pleasure for me being this time in their ranks ”, exclaimed Zabaleta, hurt by what happened.

“This contest represented a great dream for me, but life continues, I must continue to reach other goals and materialize other dreams,” added the Miss, who now only asks to have the opportunity to hug her loved ones when the pandemic ends.