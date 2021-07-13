Venezuelan Police Threaten Guaidó; arrests opposition politician

(Bloomberg) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said heavily armed security agents entered the apartment building where he lives and threatened to arrest him and, in another operation, detained Freddy Guevara, a senior politician from opposition.

Surrounded by neighbors who came to his support, Guaidó said that the men who had come looking for him detonated an explosive device, but did not report injuries. Those who took Guevara aimed at him with long weapons.

Guevara, a former vice president of the National Assembly and second in command of Guaidó’s party, was detained while broadcasting live from his car on a Caracas highway, according to a tweet and press release from the party.

“Minions of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro arrest Deputy Freddy Guevara,” wrote the National Communication Center, Guaidó’s press office, on Twitter.

Guevara posted a video on Instagram showing him inside his vehicle when armed men forced him out. He has not yet been charged with any crime.

The actions come during the visit of a European Union mission on the possibility of an observation mission for the local and state elections scheduled for November. European delegates are in talks with the government and the opposition, as well as with human rights activists.

The opposition is divided on the possibility of participating in the elections, fearful of legitimizing the regime on the one hand and losing some positions on the other.

Neither the Information Ministry nor the Prosecutor’s Office responded to requests for comment on Monday’s events.

The Maduro government has accused Guaido of leading coup attempts and assassination plans against the socialist leader on several occasions, including an apparent invasion attempt in May when more than 30 people were detained.

Last week, Caracas was rocked by three days of shootings between gangs and security forces. The country’s Interior Minister, Carmen Meléndez, blamed right-wing groups. Authorities killed 22 people, Meléndez said.

Several of Guaidó’s closest allies, including his uncle Juan Márquez and his former right-hand man Roberto Marrero, were detained for months. Marrero left the country shortly after being released in a recent wave of pardons; his uncle remains under house arrest.

Guaidó and Guevara’s political mentor, Leopoldo López, left his refuge at the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas in October after escaping from house arrest.

Guevara was a refugee in the Chilean Embassy between November 2017 and August 2020, after leading protests against Maduro and receiving threats of arrest. Maduro pardoned Guevara and more than 100 others after an agreement with sectors of the opposition.

Venezuela has about 300 political prisoners, according to Foro Penal. The United Nations has reported that the security forces, especially the Special Action Forces, often resort to torture or inhuman treatment, such as electric shocks, suffocation, beatings and sexual violence to obtain confessions.

