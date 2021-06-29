Venezuelan pitcher ate the Yankees in his own home

The pitcher Venezuelan Jose Suárez cries out for a spot in the rotation after silencing the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

After Dylan Bundy came in as the game’s starter and threw only 1.2 innings due to poor digestion, where he vomited in the middle of the field, the Angels were forced to call in a long-term reliever to pitch to a few. Yankees eager to hit the MLB.

The Yankees from New York they were anxious, Jose Suarez he took the game in the second inning and delivered it in the seventh inning, pitching 5.1 innings allowing a single run with 8 strikeouts, making 56 pitches and 36 of them were strikes. Suarez ended up winning the game and Raisel Iglesias scored another save.

The brave pitcher José Suárez (ERA 1.98 / W, 3-1) achieved third victory of the campaign in #MLB, after 5.1 in which he fanned five, allowed two hits, an earned run and gave a walk, in a triumph of Angels against the Yankees, 5 for 3. pic.twitter.com/zsebVNnBHI – Braves from Margarita (@labarrabrava) June 29, 2021

Does he deserve a spot in the rotation?

José Suárez, just 23 years old, was born in Naguanagua, Venezuela, has since 2019 in the MLB Looking to be a stable starter for the Anaheim Angels, he is 3-1 and has thrown 27.1 innings in 9 games this season, with a 1.98 ERA and 26 strikeouts. We’re talking about a 5’10 tall, 225-pound left-handed pitcher.