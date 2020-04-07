CARACAS, Apr 7 (.) – Venezuela’s opposition-dominated National Assembly approved Tuesday to investigate the sale by Russian state oil company Rosneft of its assets in the South American country.

On March 28, Rosneft, which is Russia’s largest oil producer, said it ceased operations in Venezuela and sold its assets in the South American nation to a company owned by the Russian government.

According to the agreement approved in Tuesday’s session, the Assembly said it would ask the Russian embassy in Caracas about the sale, announced after the United States sanctioned two subsidiaries of the Russian company that acted as important trading partners of the state oil company. Venezuelan PDVSA, also under sanctions from Washington.

(Report by Luc Cohen and Vivian Sequera.)