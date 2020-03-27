CARACAS, Mar 27 (.) – A Venezuelan military chief confirmed on Friday the support of the soldiers to President Nicolás Maduro, whom the United States accused of “narcoterrorism” and offered a reward of up to $ 15 million for data leading to your arrest or trial.

The military has been a key player in keeping Maduro in office, who, following the example of his predecessor, the late President Hugo Chávez, delivered crucial segments of the country’s increasingly devastated economy to the armed forces.

“The Bolivarian National Armed Force categorically rejects the extravagant and extreme accusations” against Maduro, said Admiral Remigio Ceballos, head of the Strategic Operational Command.

Furthermore, “it is very easily inferred that they are trying to divert attention in the face of the enormous difficulties that their capitalist health system presents” in dealing with the coronavirus, he added.

But it also seeks to divert attention from “the electoral race for the reelection of Donald Trump that will go down in history as the most disastrous and irrational of American presidents,” Ceballos said when reading a statement on official television.

United States Attorney General William Barr announced the charges against Maduro on Thursday, who is already facing sanctions from the government of President Donald Trump, as part of a set of measures to pressure his departure from power.

Barr accused Maduro and some of his collaborators of conspiring with a dissidents from the former guerrilla group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) “to flood the United States with cocaine.”

Others accused were General Vladimir Padrino, Minister of Defense; the president of the Supreme Court, Maikel Moreno, and Diosdado Cabello, head of the ruling Constituent Assembly and second strong man in the government.

