BARQUISIMETO, Venezuela Jun 25 (.) – A military court in Barquisimeto, western Venezuela, accused a lawyer of « outrage on sentinel » on Thursday after being beaten by a National Guard lieutenant, generating outrage at the use of the force.

The court also ordered that attorney Eva Leal be released on probation and that she must appear whenever the court requests it.

It is « available when the court requires it … and she is in that conditional freedom, » Luis Lecuna, Leal’s defense attorney, told reporters, without offering other details.

Leal, 53, was beaten on a street in Barquisimeto on Tuesday afternoon, when a lieutenant in the National Guard asked her not to record with her cell phone an attempt by the uniformed forces to ask her for extortion payment to let her pass a road picket Installed by the COVID-19 quarantine, relatives outside the military post where the lawyer was detained told . on Thursday.

The lawyer was with other people in a van when the uniformed officers asked them to stop and tried to collect an alleged fine for violation of quarantine, to which Leal replied asking to be shown the article that considered those amounts in fines and began recording with your cell phone.

A struggle broke out in the middle of the road, with a lieutenant taking the lawyer by the hair, knocking her to the ground and saying that Leal had taken her weapon from her belt, witnesses told ., although relatives of the lawyer said that, in fact, it was another National Guard officer who took the gun.

Scenes from the military’s action pressing Leal’s face to the pavement while trying to handcuff her were recorded by her relatives.

Leal was detained by guards and taken to a public hospital, where doctors sutured her with four stitches on her forehead, said lawyer Abraham Cantillo, from the non-governmental group Foro Penal in Lara state, whose capital is Barquisimeto. The lawyer remained detained in a National Guard facility until her presentation Thursday before a military court.

Neither the Ministry of Information nor the Attorney General’s Office immediately responded to a request for consultation. (Report by Keren Torres Vivian Sequera Edition)