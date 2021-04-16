Venezuelan League could return to Round Robin format in 2021

The Venezuelan League Professional Baseball (LVBP), study going back to the format of Round robin just as it was disputed in previous years in the rented ball.

Giuseppe Palmisano was ratified as President of the LVBP and, it is within his radar to return in the 2021 campaign to the format of Round robin all against all in Venezuela.

This way of playing, has not been implemented for two seasons, which have played direct duels in the League. Totally different from the format that gives more excitement to the commitments and allows to have the fans of the LVBP a Caracas-Magallanes in Playoffs. It does not mean that it cannot be had with the same, but the possibilities go down.

That is why Palmisano is studying being able to bring the Round robin back and study it at the annual summit of the LVBP the next few months. In addition, within the points there is also talk of beginning from baseball to October in the league wintry Venezuelan.