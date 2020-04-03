A Venezuelan journalist detained for his posts on Twitter about the new coronavirus, as reported by journalistic unions and human rights NGOs, was released on Thursday, the reporter himself and the National Press Workers Union (SNTP) reported.

“Journalist Darvinson Rojas, unjustly detained 12 days ago for reporting on the (new) coronavirus, is released with precautionary measures,” SNTP said on its social networks.

Rojas, who was charged with “instigation of hatred” and “public instigation”, according to the NGO Espacio Público dedicated to defending the right to information, recorded a video confirming his release.

“I am already at home, I am already at liberty, the release ballot finally came out after complying with the requirements requested by the court that is carrying out the investigation, four bail bondsmen were requested,” said the 25-year-old journalist.

The reporter, who questioned the official figures of COVID-19, assured that he does not have “any kind of restriction to continue” with his work.

Rodas said that “for now I am going to be away from the accounts until I get my number back,” as his cell phone was withheld as part of the evidence in the case.

On March 21, some 15 officials from the Special Actions Forces (FAES) took him “out of his house for the alleged publication of messages with information” about COVID-19, reported Espacio Público on its website.

A count by the oenegé indicates that in 2019 at least 114 people were arrested by agents of the Venezuelan state “for denouncing or giving their opinion” through social networks and the media, mostly “press workers”.

Since last March 13, when the government of President Nicolás Maduro confirmed the presence of the new coronavirus in the Caribbean country, 146 infections and five deaths have been reported.