Venezuelan infield took the mound for the Mets

The Venezuelan Luis Guillorme, to the mound by the New York Mets in full swing MLB-Major League Baseball 2021.

Through the game of the New York Mets against the Chicago Cubs, the Mets were trailing by 10 runs, so they decided not to tire their bullpen and call a position player to pitch.

When Javier Báez saw Luis Guillorme on the mound he decided to hit left, something he only did once in the MLB. Baez ended up hitting a fly ball to left field almost in the safety zone.

Luis Guillorme he pitched an inning allowing three hits with two runs and one walk, didn’t even strike out.

Here the video:

Javy Baez decided to step in left-handed against Luis Guillorme. Guillorme wins the battle pic.twitter.com/mBXX4s855B – SNY (@SNYtv) April 22, 2021

Luis Guillorme became the 10th Venezuelan position player to reach 2 innings pitched in the major leagues, pitched 1 inning last year and another yesterday in the loss of the New York Mets