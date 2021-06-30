Venezuelan Germán Márquez stayed three outs from a new no hit no run

The fans are accustomed to the no hit no runs in 2021 that all the eyes of the baseball world were on Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver, thanks to the sublime performance of the Venezuelan pitcher German Marquez who was only three outs from completing the feat.

Colorado Rockies they beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-0 guided by the right arm of the San Felix-born, who completed the route and pitched the new full innings, despite a hit by Ka’ai Tom when opening the ninth inning to break the magic.

. @ germanmarquez5 with a pitching gem. 9.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB and 5 K. # LosRockies pic.twitter.com/67Wx9j4vjB – Colorado Rockies (@LosRockies) June 30, 2021

It was going to be the eighth hitless game so far this year, but pitcher Marquez made Rockies history anyway. He became the second pitcher in the organization to throw a shutout with fewer than 100 pitches at Coors Field, the Venezuelan needing only 92.

The first to do so was Aaron Cook on 07/01/2008 against the San Diego Padres.

🗣️ “It was just a pitching that I was wrong. Credit to the batter” Germán Márquez after throwing the second shutout with fewer than 100 pitches in Coors Field history. # GM48 #Rockies pic.twitter.com/WkMjH2Sbeu – Germán Márquez 4️⃣8️⃣ (@ GMarquezStats48) June 30, 2021

Márquez shone with his arm and with his bat

His line of work was 9.0 innings, he received a hit, walked and fanned five opponents. He made 92 shipments and 65 fell in the good zone to 28 batters he faced.

“I was only wrong on one pitch. I also give the hitter credit, ”Marquez told MLB after the game ended. His ERA dropped to 3.62 and he posted a record of 7 wins and 6 losses so far this year.

Third double of the season for Germán Márquez ⚾pic.twitter.com / PFytrSn9UT – Germán Márquez 4️⃣8️⃣ (@ GMarquezStats48) June 30, 2021

With his bat he wreaked havoc, hitting a pair of doubles in four at-bats, scored twice and drove in once in the sixth inning. His offensive average was .200. You know what it is to win a silver bat, it is opportune with your wood.

