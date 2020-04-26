Venezuelans reported paying more than $ 2 per liter of gasoline ($ 7.57 per gallon) last week amid fuel shortages, one of the highest rates in the world and a dramatic reversal for an OPEC country that boasted of have the cheapest fuel in the world.

Thanks to subsidies from former socialist President Hugo Chávez and his successor and protégé, Nicolás Maduro, the gasoline sold by the state oil company PDVSA – which has a legal monopoly on fuel sales – is basically free in Venezuela.

Drivers offer gas station workers snacks or a few hundred bolivars – less than 10 cents – instead of payment.

But the country’s 1.3 million barrel-a-day refining network nearly collapsed, and U.S. sanctions aimed at toppling Maduro have complicated fuel imports, prompting Venezuelans to wait hours at gas stations or resort to to the expensive black market.

Octavio Salom, 53, said he and other kidney patients in the eastern city of Puerto Ordaz bought 20 liters of gasoline at $ 2 a liter for nurses on dialysis to take a taxi to the clinic .

“They told us that if we couldn’t guarantee transportation, they wouldn’t be able to do dialysis,” said Salom.

In the city of Maracaibo, black market dealers are offering 20 liters of gasoline for $ 50, according to a . witness. In some areas, Venezuelans reported paying up to $ 4 per liter.

This is above pump prices in Hong Kong, which according to research has the most expensive gasoline in the world. Gasoline at Royal Dutch Shell gas stations in the city sold for $ 2.15 a liter on Thursday, the company’s website showed.

The increase in Venezuela comes at a time when pump prices are falling due to falling demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. In the United States, average prices were 0.48 per liter ($ 1.81 per gallon) for the week ended April 20, according to the Energy Information Administration.

PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment.

The Venezuelan government is trying to repair refineries and this week received refining material from Iran.

