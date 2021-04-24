Venezuelan footballer asks for passport renewal for signing in Brazil

Venezuelan footballer Joantony Carmona on Friday begged the immigration authorities to help him to renew his passport so that he can attend to a transfer offer from Brazilian Atlético Mineiro, at a juncture in which travel document renewals take up to two years.

“I have an appointment for the passport granted but I cannot wait until the (scheduled) date, because I must be in Brazil next week to be registered”wrote Carmona, one of the pearls of the Venezuelan quarry, on his Twitter account.

The 19-year-old athlete assured in that same social network that his agent confirmed “Atlético Mineiro de Brasil’s proposal to join their ranks” and requested the help of the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Immigration (Saime), entity that issues passports and visas for non-Venezuelans residing in the country, as well as citizenship cards.

Frequently, requesting that appointment is an odyssey for Venezuelans or foreigners residing in the country, who must wait months, even years, in order to be treated and, on numerous occasions, they denounce that they request large bribes to be able to be received.

Due to the pandemic, the Saime was closed for months and Currently it opens in reduced hours, adapted to a system that the Government of Nicolás Maduro calls 7 + 7, for which the country remains seven days in radical quarantine and another seven partially open.

However, given the peak of infections that Venezuela is experiencing, The Executive decided to extend the system and decreed an extension of the quarantine for three consecutive weeks between the end of March and the beginning of April.

This modality has slowed down even more the attention to citizens, who have to wait for months to get their appointment for the precious document -Card or passport-, with which they must do all kinds of procedures or try to leave the country in search of a better future.

Carmona, 19, plays as a left inside and currently plays in the ranks of Trujillanos FC, from his home state, Trujillo.