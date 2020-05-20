From Mérida, where the festival that brings together the cinematographic work carried out in Venezuela was born, they had to travel to Caracas, this due to the poor conditions of the services in the Andean state. Now, when the capital faces a reality that the interior of the country has lived for years, and added to a pandemic that has locked the whole world at home, the organizers of the meeting refuse to stop and plan to carry out its 16th edition in September.

The idea, so far, is to establish three stages for the Venezuelan Film Festival: blended, online and competition. This time, fiction feature films, documentaries and shorts will participate; the official poster in each category will be announced in the coming days.

“The cartel is more or less, normally we start with a 17-length rung and end with 13 or 14, it is outlined that this year there will be 15,” explains Karina Gómez, director of the competitive exhibition.

To the online meeting, certainly, more people will have access, even if everyone in the country has to face the poor Internet connection.

Gómez understands the situation of national telecommunications, so each viewer who buys a ticket to see one of the competing films will have 24 hours to do so. That same time will last each participating film on the platform.

Karina Gómez: “This is the opportunity to carry out a gigantic festival” (COURTESY)

Gómez also assures that the way in which the films cannot be downloaded and pirated was found, highlighting that most of them are premieres.

For the moment, the organization of the festival plans to make face-to-face screenings at La Concha Acústica de Bello and Chacao; For this, all preventive sanitary measures will be taken into account.

“We plan to have space and training, documentaries and short films will also participate, we are expanding much more because we think that we have many jobs in the country. The festival has been shooting for 16 years and this is the opportunity to be able to carry out a gigantic festival,” says Gómez.

From July, the festival will begin to show certain activities related to the meeting; among them, Atom Cinema, where animations will also be presented.

The Covid-19 has paralyzed the world over. The business of cinema still adapts to the specific fact of having to close its theaters, to stop filming, and even to run out of this year without one of its most important festivals, that of Cannes.

Despite everything, for the organizer of this meeting in the country, there is great motivation to continue the project forward: “The motivation is that I think the festival deserves a job of this size. It deserves to show its cinema, it is a country with a thriving cinematography, more and more international festivals are coming and more awards are won. We have more cinema, perfected and varied, it could count 200 filmmakers inside and outside the country. So it is impossible to stop doing the festival “, ends.

All the details about the new edition of the Venezuelan Film Festival will be announced progressively in the coming months.

