Venezuelan Entrepreneurs Find Ways to Use Cash Currencies Abroad

By Corina Pons and Mayela Armas

CARACAS (Reuters) – Some companies in Venezuela, loaded with dollars or euros in cash to protect themselves from four years of hyperinflation, have begun to pay high commissions to be able to transfer part of those funds to accounts abroad and comply with payments to suppliers, said six sources with knowledge of the matter.

Since 2020, local banks have stored foreign currency banknotes in their vaults, since they began to offer custody services due to the increase in foreign currency transactions and as a refuge from the 3,100% inflation and the loss of value of the local currency.

This year, several companies linked to the financial sector, including some banks, are charging between 4% and 7% commission to clients of maximum trust, mostly local companies, to deposit in accounts abroad an amount equivalent to foreign currency in cash they receive within the country, according to the sources consulted.

The private sector has found ways to operate amid partial dollarization that allowed the government of President Nicolás Maduro to circumvent the effect of financial sanctions imposed by the United States.

Washington’s measures restrict international bank transfers in the South American country, because a large part of the local banking system and the Central Bank were left without support from global institutions to move money to and from Venezuela. Other banks are suspicious of their relationship with global intermediary banks.

This occurs even though US sanctions are aimed at limiting financing to Maduro and do not prohibit private Venezuelan companies from trading abroad.

Under these limitations and a shortage of cash in local currency, 56% of local transactions are already paid with dollar or euro bills, according to a study by the local firm Ecoanalítica as of March, which estimates the economy has entered some 2.3 billion euros. dollars in cash currency.

Companies in the commercial, technology or pharmaceutical sectors are taking advantage of the new service to use part of the foreign currency in cash outside the country as dollarization advances strongly.

The sources did not give details of how the financial operators manage to move the cash abroad. The scheme is kept in reserve as a way to prevent global banking from further restricting the movements of money linked to Venezuela and also any limitation of local regulators.

“When you have an incomplete dollarization in the banking system, you have to find ways for your company to stay operational,” said a source advising local companies on financial issues.

The Information Ministry, the central bank and banking regulator Sudeban did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Although the government eased strict exchange regulations that it maintained for decades to face what it describes as an international financial blockade, within the country it still limits the mobilization of foreign currency in cash between banks.

But the Central Bank continues to distribute foreign currency notes to local banks every week and orders to sell them to the private sector, said two financial sources.

At the beginning of this year, the authorities allowed local banks to open accounts for customers who have dollars or euros in banknotes and pay with debit cards associated with those accounts. Deposits in foreign currency in banks are for about 280 million dollars, according to data from the banks’ regulatory body as of March this year.

Maduro, who considers that the partial dollarization of the economy is an “escape valve” and in whose government the collapse of the economy worsened, said last week that in the banks there are already “thousands of accounts” in foreign currency. “I made a call three months ago to deposit the capital in foreign currency in the country’s banks and that’s how it was,” he added.

(Report by Corina Pons and Mayela Armas, edited by Alistair Bell, edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)