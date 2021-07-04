in U.S.

Venezuelan Embassy commemorates US Independence this July 4

July 4, 2021

The Venezuelan ambassador to the United States, Carlos Vecchio, sent a message this Sunday to US citizens in order to commemorate this country’s Independence Day on July 4.

“Happy 4th of July to the people and government of the United States,” Vecchio expressed through Twitter on behalf of the Venezuelan diplomatic office. “We join you in celebrating this symbolic date for freedom,” he added.

He also thanked the US Government for the “fundamental support” that that country has provided in our search for freedom and democracy for Venezuela.

