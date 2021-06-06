Venezuelan Dervis Colina for the miracle against former world champion Badou Jacks

Today Sunday where Mayweather fights

On a billboard “Monster” to be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. And whose main course will be an exhibition match between the “Money” Floyd Mayweather and the social media communicator Logan Paúl (Youtuber), and the semi-deep fight will be between the former Swiss-British world champion Badou Jack and the Venezuelan rookie Dervin Hill.

Jack was a super middleweight world champion and his rival was the Canadian monarch Jean Pascal inconveniences that arose in the champion’s team prevented his presence and now, Jack’s rival will be the Venezuelan Dervin Colina who is undefeated in 15 fights with 13 won by Ko.

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition seems to be the beginning of a return to boxing by the famous “Money” who prepares a millionaire fight against high-level men such as: Manny Pacquiao, Vasyl Lomachenko, Micke García and even “Canelo” Álvarez himself.

The supposed fight between Floyd and Paúl seems to us that it will have a completely predictable development and result since the “Influencer” we do not see any opportunity against a multiple boxing champion like Mayweather.

This, in case it was a real fight, but we know that it will not have judges, therefore there will be no decision, and it will be 8 rounds, there will be no winner. So this exhibition should serve as a kind of preparation for Floyd to calibrate the environment in order to return to fighting with real boxers.

Badou should settle early

Former Super middleweight champion Badou Jack, of Swiss origin but trained in British boxing, should early kill Venezuelan Dervin Colina, who despite being undefeated in 15 bouts and being an athlete devoted to the gym, has not faced rivals with sufficient hierarchy that he allow you to successfully make a commitment of the magnitude of the one you will have on Sunday. Jack’s record is 23 wins, 13 of which were by knockout, 3 losses and 3 draws. He has faced highly ranked rivals in both Middle and Semicomplete.

Here are some of those names: Anthony Dirrell – who won the Super Middleweight title -, Lucian Buté, James De Gale – with whom he tied for the Super Middleweight crown – also tied with Adonis Stevenson for the semi-full title, then failed in his attempt to crown at 175 pounds against Jean Pascal and Marcos Browne.

The Venezuelan Colina is unbeaten in 15 wins, but as we have already said, he does not have any classified rival on his record; So for us, your chance this Sunday in Miami is quite remote. A massive attendance of the Mayameros is expected to the Hard Rock Stadium, to witness what could be the return to the boxing rings of “Money” Floyd Mayweather.