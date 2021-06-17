Venezuelan catcher returned to MLB after three years absent

After three years absent, the Venezuelan receiver Jose Lobaton, had his return to baseball from the Big leagues (MLB), doing it with the uniform of the Chicago Cubs in a game against the New York Mets.

Surely many did not remember or even thought that he was retired from baseball, but no, the catcher Jose Lobaton had his return at Big leagues and he did it with the Cubs at 36 years of age, signifying his tenth season in the best baseball in the world.

Since 2020 the Venezuelan Lobaton belongs to this organization of the Cubs and it was until this June 16, 2021 that he was able to debut in the MLB with this team, playing his first game since the 2018 season when he defended the team he faced today, the New York Mets.

The last appearance of Jose Lobaton in baseball MLB It was exactly on September 28, 2018 and after three years, you can say that he is back and clears those doubts about whether he was an active or retired player today.

Here the video:

Jonathan Villar stealing second base almost ripped an ear off receiver José Lobaton of the New York Mets. Who should have covered the base fell asleep. # MLB # Mets # CHCvsNYM pic.twitter.com/Ug9aLffUcb – Juan Frías (@juanfriasTV) June 16, 2021

Lobaton on his return to the MLB He was the eighth bat in the lineup of the Cubs, wearing the uniform with the number # 7 and being without a doubt a day that waited a long time

However, the return of this Venezuelan receiver did not have much relevance, since he went 3-0 on offense with the Cubs and the most curious thing he did was hit Jonathan Villar in the ear in an attempt to steal second base.

Jose Lobaton for life in Big leagues he has 244 hits, 21 home runs, 107 RBIs and a .215 average, having past with the Padres, Rays, Nationals and Mets.