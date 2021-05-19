Venezuelan artist launches first NFT collection to explore Crypto Art

Venezuela ventures into the Crypto Art scene at the hands of Eduardo Sanabria, a recognized plastic artist in the industry who, with the help of the MINT Estudio, managed to launch his first collection of NFTs on the Open Sea platform (the largest marketplace of NFTs worldwide ).

The collection launched by the artist bears the title “Selfish” and is now available to participate in the auction from May 14 to June 14. This collection is the first that he has made for this new market of Non-Fungible tokens (NFT) that represent a new peak in his career for him, This was expressed according to a national news outlet.

“You never get to the top in this job. Once you think you get to one, the other is waiting for you to see if you can upload it “

Sanabria launched its collection thanks to the help of MINT Studio

Sanabria is recognized worldwide for being one of the best cartoonists of graphic humor in Venezuela, which has allowed him to exhibit his works in several of the most important cities in the world such as; Caracas, Milan, Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo, Chicago, New York, Las Vegas and Miami, the city where it has a permanent exhibition at the Wingate by Wyndham Miami Airport hotel.

However, it was thanks to the MINT Studio, the first innovation and talent management studio linked to NFTs, that Sanabria was able to launch its digital collection. This study was recently created to offer a specialized service in the field of NFTs for which they are considered as pioneers of this new emerging technology.

The main goal of the studio is to help artists launch their NFT projects quickly and easily, setting through his works a new trend in the growing digital market.

NFTs break into the Latin American art market

NFTs remain at the forefront of the art world, increasingly attracting the attention of many of the industry’s most recognized artists, from entertainment artists such as; Paris Hilton, Javier Arres, Snoop Dogg, among others even renowned painters such as Beeple, so it is not surprising that Latin America becomes one of the most attractive regions to promote this technology.

To get an idea of ​​the importance that NFTs have acquired worldwide, it is enough to see the market capitalization they handle which is greater than 16 billion dollars ($ 16,750,026,206) to understand the value they represent for lovers or collectors of digital art.

For example, Joaquin Restrepo, a Colombian artist dedicated to sculpture, managed to sell one of his works on NFT at the end of April for 0.71 ETH or 1,700 dollars, a figure that does not compare with that of the Argentine José Delbo, known for working for Marvel, who made huge profits by venturing into the NFTs, managing to sell a collection of his Wonder Woman works for, an enviable sum for many artists.

