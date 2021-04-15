Venezuelan Anthony Castro handcuffed the Yankees with his slider

The Venezuelan Anthony Castro made the Yankees from New York looking his best slider in the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

The launcher of Blue jays that reappeared in the MLB against the Bombers, he exhibited his incredible slider against the batters of the New York franchise.

One of the hitters who Castro made look bad was the “Judge” Aaron Judge, who could not decipher the slider and broke his waist in the Big leagues.

For the Venezuelan, it was his first game released in the 2021 campaign of the MLB, since his last time was with the Detroit Tigers in the previous season.

Good luck trying to hit the @tonykstro slider. 🇻🇪🔥 #MLBVenezuela pic.twitter.com/GsdoPSjz6m – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 14, 2021

Right now, he showed his repertoire and his slider before the Yankees And, it didn’t look bad at all for his first appearance since the previous season in the Big leagues.

How do you like the pitchers of the Blue jays?