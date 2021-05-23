Venezuelan Alexi Amarista hits the cycle with El Águila

The Venezuelan of The Eagle from Veracruz, Alexi Amarista, made history on the second day of the 2021 season of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB), since he hit for the offensive cycle against the Red Devils of Mexico.

The cycle consists of hitting single, double, triple and home run in the same game, which Alexi Amarista held this Saturday on day # 2 of the Mexican League from Baseball 2021, being a key piece for The Eagle from Veracruz get a win against the Devils.

The Venezuelan Amarist in the ninth inning he hit his first home run of the season with The Eagle this 2021 and in that way he managed to make history in the LMB, batting for the cycle on a day full of races at the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium.

Alexi Amarista got his cycle in a day where he batted 6.4, with a total of six RBIs for the victory of The Eagle from Veracruz before the Devils.

Here videos:

⚡ Alexi Amarista takes flight with a triplet to tie the score. There is new game in scarlet hell ⚡ 5 🔼 🦅 # Águila 5-5 #Diablos 👹 # LMB # Vamo8D1ablos # TheTraditionContinua pic.twitter.com/MJx6l3gmkn – Internetv Sports (@AYMSports) May 22, 2021

❄❄ Veracruz freezes hell ❄❄ fateful seventh inning for Mexico who receives two more races ❄❄ 7 🔼 🦅 # Águilas 12-5 #Diablos 👹 # Vamo8D1ablos #LMB # LaTraditionContinúa pic.twitter.com/GSAe512gAe – Internetv Sports (@AYMSports) May 23, 2021

💥💥 BAM-BI-NA-ZO! by Alexi Amarista the Venezuelan player gets the cycle, single, double, triplet and home run! 💥💥 9 🔼 🦅 # Águilas15-6 #Diablos 👹 # Vamo8D1ablos #LMB # LaTraditionContinúa pic.twitter.com/tiziV3h3kL – Internetv Sports (@AYMSports) May 23, 2021

The Venezuelan undoubtedly who with this performance inscribed his name in the history of the Mexican League from Baseball and it is also good news for The Eagle from Veracruz ahead of this nascent 2021 season.