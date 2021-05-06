Venezuelan Aguilar and Berti homered in victory for the Marlins – Telemundo Miami (51)

SAN FRANCISCO.- Venezuelan first baseman Jesús Aguilar and third baseman Jon Berti hit home runs for the Miami Marlins, who defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-2.

Aguilar (2) punished the pitches of Dominican relief Gregory Santos by bouncing the ball with a hit that sent the ball flying 407 feet between left and center fields.

At the time the Venezuelan took the ball out of the field, there was one on base and no outs were recorded in the episode.

Berti (1) also homered in the seventh inning, solo.

On the mound the victory was credited to the relief Dylan Floro (1-1) in one episode.

For the Giants the defeat was carried by G. Santos (0-1), who did not get a single out, but allowed a penalty of two hits and three scores.