Venezuela would remove six zeros from the bolivar in August

(Bloomberg) – Venezuela is preparing once again to eliminate zeros from the national currency, in order to simplify daily transactions that hardly fit on a calculator or that require swiping the card several times to complete a purchase.

The central bank plans to cut six zeros from the bolivar starting in August, after previous attempts to issue higher denomination bills failed to solve the problems created by endemic inflation, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter who are not authorized to speak publicly. about the plans.

That means that a dollar would cost 3.2 bolivars instead of the current 3,219,000.

The last time Venezuela made a “redenomination” of the bolívar was in 2018, and in March it began printing 1 million bolívar bills, the highest denomination in the country’s history. But that bill is now only worth US $ 0.32 and is not even enough to buy a cup of coffee. Since 2008, the government, first under Hugo Chávez and then under current president Nicolás Maduro, has removed eight zeros from the currency, as hyperinflation decimates people’s savings.

While the country has informally adopted the US dollar for many daily transactions, most Venezuelans only earn in bolivars and the local currency is necessary for things like bus fares, parking, and tips.

Electronic payments are booming in Venezuela, so the central bank shouldn’t have to print as many new banknotes as in previous “redenominations,” the people said. The bank will likely issue six different denominations ranging from 2 to 100 bolivars, they said. The name would continue to be “sovereign bolívar”.

The impetus to simplify transactions in bolivars comes largely from companies that have raised the problem with the government. Paying taxes. and certain accounting calculations have become absurdly complex.

“Reconversion is almost desperately awaited by all companies due to the serious operational consequences that derive from the overflow of digits in the systems,” said Tamara Herrera, director and chief economist of the consulting firm Síntesis Financiera.

The central bank did not respond to several requests for comment, while the government declined to comment on the matter.

While previous attempts to relaunch the coin by removing zeros and printing new banknotes failed shortly after implementation, a series of recent reforms that have slowed rising consumer prices could mean there is a better chance it will work this time.

After the second-longest stretch of hyperinflation in the nation’s history, annual inflation is now at 2,339% a year, compared to more than 300,000% in 2019, according to the Bloomberg Café con Leche index. On a monthly basis, the price increase slowed further, to about 20% in May, compared to April. The central bank no longer regularly publishes inflation data.

Venezuela’s economy may have bottomed out after seven years of economic contraction during which the currency lost virtually all of its value due to falling oil prices and uncontrolled state spending. Under pressure from US sanctions, the government was forced to remove some price controls, reduce subsidies on products, including gasoline, and remove many restrictions on foreign exchange that could allow the economy to grow this year.

“Everyone, absolutely everyone, has been affected by this strong lag in providing cash to the country,” Herrera said. “Without a real economic stabilization program, we will need another reconversion in a few years.”

