Venezuela without access to new IMF reserves of US $ 650,000M

(Bloomberg) – The International Monetary Fund will not provide $ 5 billion in special drawing rights to Venezuela to strengthen its reserves as part of a massive injection of resources to member countries, due to an ongoing dispute over whether President Nicolás Maduro is the legitimate leader of the country.

In theory, Venezuela would be among the biggest beneficiaries in terms of percentage of gross domestic product of a proposal of $ 650 billion in special drawing rights (SDRs) that the IMF plans to give to countries to boost global liquidity. This is part of an effort to help emerging and low-income nations deal with rising debt and COVID-19.

Some Republicans in the US Congress, including Senators Pat Toomey and John Kennedy, have urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to oppose the creation of the reserves, saying they would reward Maduro, among other American adversaries.

But Venezuela will not be able to access the assets, which most nations will receive through a transfer to their central banks if they are approved as expected by the Fund’s board of governors in the coming months, according to the IMF. This is because the US and more than 50 countries consider the leader of the opposition, Juan Guaidó, as the legitimate leader of the nation, after the controversial presidential elections of 2018.

“The ongoing political crisis in Venezuela has led to a lack of clarity in the international community, as reflected in the IMF membership, regarding official recognition from the Government,” said Gerry Rice, IMF spokesman, in response to questions. from Bloomberg News.

Venezuela cannot access its existing SDR holdings and will not be able to use others “until a government is recognized,” Rice said.

This decision is the latest setback for the Maduro regime, which has largely been isolated from a global financial network due to US sanctions after seven years of economic contraction following a collapse in oil prices. , the IMF’s financial assistance of US $ 5.1 billion would have been equivalent to 81% of the country’s current international reserves.

Read more

Maduro administration officials are considering whether to invite IMF officials to inspect the government’s economic data, a step known as an Article IV assessment, in order to repair the relationship after not releasing economic data for 14 years, resulting in the Most economists would have to guess the extent of the nation’s collapse, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

However, since the Maduro government is prohibited from having contact, discussions, or access to IMF financing until it is recognized as an official government, the Article IV assessment cannot currently be carried out.

Press officials for the Venezuelan presidency did not respond to requests for comment.

While the IMF suspended Venezuela’s access to SDRs in 2019 due to political chaos, the relationship between the two parties has long been contentious. In 2007, the late President Hugo Chávez pledged to cut ties with the Washington organization, arguing that the Fund was simply serving American interests.

“It is the kind of initiative that a country like Venezuela could take advantage of a lot to face the crisis,” said Temir Porras, a former senior economic adviser to Chávez and Maduro. “It is an opportunity to see things from a more pragmatic angle, not only to meet immediate health needs, but to contribute to the stabilization of our economy.”

Venezuela’s SDR holdings had fallen more than 99% from their assigned level last month, to just $ 12.5 million from $ 3.6 billion in 2009, when it received reserves during the global financial crisis, according to IMF data. More than two-thirds of Venezuela’s international reserves are in gold, which has been difficult to sell due to US sanctions.

Original Note: Venezuela Cut Off From Share of IMF’s $ 650 Billion New Reserves

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP