Caracas. The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) has agreed with the United Nations Development Program to allocate part of the gold that is in the Bank of England to the direct purchase of drugs, food and medical equipment to face the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the president of the issuing entity.

The agreement was announced shortly before the BCV announced that the English court, which processes the demand for gold at the Bank of England, yesterday ordered a new hearing for after June 22.

Our fight continues to return the gold found in the Bank of England to the people. Yesterday, the English court ordered that the next hearing be held after June 22, 2020. We hope to obtain justice, to save Venezuelan lives during this pandemic, the BCV published on Twitter.

A hearing was held yesterday in an English court, after the BCV sued the Bank of England for the theft of 31 tons of gold under its custody.

The BCV did not elaborate on the reasons that prompted the English court to set a new hearing.

The court will determine whether the authority that can request the release of part of the gold is the BCV board of directors that went to the English court, or an ad hoc board for this institution appointed a year ago by opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

For months, 31 tons of Venezuelan gold have been frozen at the Bank of England.

In another order, the Venezuelan navy reported that it escorted through its waters a fourth oil tanker from Iran, sent in the midst of a serious gasoline crisis in the Bolivarian republic, while the United States described the dispatches as distracting from the crisis facing the President Nicolás Maduro.

Iran sent 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and refining components to help Venezuela alleviate the shortage, the result of the collapse of its refining network and the U.S. sanctions on its oil industry.

Meanwhile, the opposition legislative majority ratified Juan Guaidó as president of the National Assembly, as he considered illegal a sentence of the Supreme Court of Justice, which endorsed Luis Parra as the new head of Congress.

