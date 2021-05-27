Venezuela will seek to alleviate fuel crisis with upgraders

(Bloomberg) – In a last-ditch attempt to grapple with the fuel shortage that has crippled Venezuela’s economy, some government leaders are looking to revive two crude improvers to make a major gasoline ingredient.

With United States sanctions preventing the country from importing naphtha, a petroleum product that refineries use as raw material, the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela will seek to manufacture its own with upgraders designed to process heavy crude into lighter oil for the international market according to documents seen by Bloomberg and people with knowledge of the plan, who asked not to be identified because the information is not public. The plants are the company Petropiar with Chevron Corp. and the company Petrocedeno with Total SE and Equinor ASA.

Venezuela’s acute fuel shortage has forced businesses and factories to close, as drivers queue for hours or even days to refuel. The conversion of Hugo Chávez-era crude upgraders marks another dramatic shift from a time when the country, once the founder of OPEC and one of the world’s leading oil exporters, has now been reduced to one of the world’s largest countries. poor people of the Western Hemisphere under the US-sanctioned Nicolás Maduro regime.

Works at the Petropiar and Petrocedeno plants, which remove sulfur and other impurities from heavy and muddy crude in the Orinoco Belt, began in April, the people said.

It is not yet clear how PDVSA will be able to carry out the review without the help of foreign partners or international contractors, who cannot do business with the battered and liquidity-strapped state oil producer. The company has even had problems performing basic maintenance at its plants, which lack spare parts that the oil company has not been able to import.

PDVSA, Chevron and Total did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An Equinor representative referred any questions to PDVSA.

As a stage in the processing of crude into gasoline, refineries often manufacture their own heavy naphtha. PDVSA units have long lost that capacity because many of their equipment is damaged. The country’s breeders are in better shape because until recently they were operated with the help of foreign partners. Furthermore, the processing of heavy oil into so-called synthetic crude at the plants already involved some naphtha production.

To convert upgraders into suppliers of raw material for refineries, which will involve the installation of new equipment and pipelines, PDVSA is making agreements with local contractors, the people said. The review will not prevent the plants from also being used for their original purpose of making synthetic crude.

The plants will initially feed PDVSA’s Cardón and Puerto La Cruz refineries with 30,000 barrels a day of heavy naphtha, documents show. A plan to install pipelines that will allow supply to reach 112,000 barrels a day is still being discussed with contractors, the people said.

This is not the first time upgraders have been reused since US sanctions practically excluded Venezuela from the international oil market.

In mid-2019, PDVSA’s four upgraders were converted to simpler mixing plants. The change meant stopping production of the Petrozuata and Zuata Sweet light oil blends to focus on Merey 16 heavy oil, which is sold mainly in the Asian market.

