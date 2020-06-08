Venezuela will reduce from Monday the flow of migrants authorized to return to that country through an important border crossing with Colombia, the Colombian immigration authority reported Saturday night.

The transit of people will only be possible “on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, in groups that do not exceed 300 people for the Simón Bolívar bridge in Norte de Santander and 100 for the José Antonio Páez bridge in Arauca,” the agency said in a statement.

“In the case of La Guajira, a formal humanitarian corridor has still not been established, which makes the passage of people sporadic,” according to the bulletin.

Since Colombia closed its border with Venezuela on March 14 to curb the expansion of the new coronavirus, more than 71,000 migrants have returned to the former oil power through humanitarian corridors.

The return, fueled by the pandemic, caused the number of Venezuelans in the country to drop to just over 1.8 million for the first time in five years, according to Migración Colombia.

Given this phenomenon, Venezuela reduced the passage through the department of Arauca, to which the restriction in Norte de Santander will now be added.

The measure will imply “a reduction of close to 80% in the return of Venezuelan citizens to their country,” according to the bulletin.

Due to immigration restrictions, thousands of Venezuelans have been stranded in Colombia, awaiting authorizations to transit to the border or cross one of the humanitarian corridors.

Without diplomatic relationship since 2019, Colombia and Venezuela share a porous 2,200 kilometer border and coordinate health care for migrants through the Pan American Health Organization.

In addition to seven formal border crossings, there are numerous illegal trails that connect the two countries.

Colombia supports the United States in the diplomatic campaign to remove Socialist President Nicolás Maduro from power, alleging that he is a dictator who fraudulently took on a new mandate.

Both countries, along with 50 others, recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.

Colombia registers more than 1,200 deaths from coronavirus and Venezuela, only about twenty, but the balance is questioned by experts and NGOs in a country as a collapsed health system.

According to the UN, almost five million Venezuelans have emigrated since 2015 because of the precarious socioeconomic situation in their country.