Venezuela will not receive US $ 5.1 billion in SDR from the IMF: Map

Bloomberg

Biden Administration to Invest US $ 1.7bn in Variant Tracking

(Bloomberg) – The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has allocated funding of US $ 1.7 billion to track the spread of the variants of covid-19, which are dangerous because it has been shown that they spread quickly and could lengthen the Biden will spend $ 1 billion on genomic sequencing, helping federal agencies and states track which version of the virus is spreading. They also announced $ 400 million for epidemiological research and $ 300 million for health data and training. The announcement, with funding from the aid package that Biden signed a month ago, comes at a time when virus mutations are fueling new outbreaks. in the United States, especially in the upper Midwest. "These new resources will help ensure that states and CDC have the support they need to fight the dangerous variants and reduce the spread of the virus," Carole Johnson said in a statement. , White House covid testing coordinator. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said variant B.1.1.7, which was first found in the UK , is now the most common version of the virus in the US, and health officials say it is easier to spread and probably more dangerous for infected people. Other variants are also spreading, some of which decrease the effectiveness of covid vaccines. The spread of variants has fueled cases, which declined from highs in January to March. Since then, cases have started to rise again, even as vaccine distribution increases. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, has warned that hospitalizations are also increasing. Variants of the virus emerge when it spreads freely. Health officials have warned that US vaccination efforts cannot end the pandemic until it ends globally, because new versions of the virus can advance abroad and affect US soil. Health officials have said that vaccines and mitigation measures, such as face masks and social distancing, are effective in preventing known variants.