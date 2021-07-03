Venezuela will face Luka Doncic’s Slovenia for a place in the Pre-Olympic final

The Venezuelan Basketball Team this Saturday will have a transcendental challenge in their process with strategist Fernando Duró when they face Slovenia in the semifinals of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Venezuela He entered his name in the semis thanks to a resounding victory over South Korea last Wednesday with a score of 94-80. Michael Carrera was inspired by hitting a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and he was accompanied by shooter Heissler Guillent with 17 points.

The revelation for the Vinotinto squad has a first and last name: Garly Sojo. He had already played without fear in his debut against Lithuania and against the Asians he uncovered with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

However, to meet his rival he had to wait for the duel between Slovenia and Poland in Group B. The Slovenians did not fail in their obligations and led by the NBA Luka doncic they beat 112 to 77.

Six of the winning team’s basketeers had double digits in their scores: Klemen Prepelic (17), Gregor Hrovat (16), Zoran Dragic (11), Jaka Blazic (11), Vlatko Cancar (10) and the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic scored 18 points and gave 10 assists.

In their first game they had deployed a terrible offense for the Angolans and beat them 118-68.

This is how the match between Venezuelans and Slovenians was served for this Saturday at 9:30 am from Venezuela and from the east. The duel will be at the Zaligirio Arena in Kaunas, in Lithuania. The winner will advance to the final and wait for Lithuania or Poland. Then one of those four will attend the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

