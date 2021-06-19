“Venezuela was the pioneer country in including cryptocurrencies” according to Nicolás Maduro

On June 18, 2020, the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro said that his country had been a pioneer in including cryptocurrencies as a means of payment since 2018, during an interview for the news outlet Bloomberg.

Venezuelan President assured that In his country, it was not necessary to pass any new law so that its citizens could use cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, since the exchange of fiat for cryptocurrencies has been allowed for more than 3 years.

“Bitcoin was well received in Venezuela. We are the pioneer country in the world to receive Bitcoin in the commercial and economic operation of the country in 2018, three years ago “

Cryptocurrencies enjoy free circulation in Venezuela

According to Maduro, cryptocurrencies have free circulation in Venezuela and anyone can exchange any fiat currency they own for them, without any impediment from the State.

In addition, he stressed the new option offered by the Venezuelan exchange Petro app to allow its users to exchange Petros for Bitcoin and vice versa. An option that opens a new window towards the real adoption of decentralized cryptocurrencies.

“All cryptocurrencies can circulate in Venezuela, you can easily combine currencies and cryptocurrencies, you can from Venezuela have euros, dollars, yuan, Russian rubles or bolivars and buy any cryptocurrency. You can have petros and change them to dollars or you can have petros and change them to Bitcoin “

Venezuela promoted cryptocurrencies to overcome US economic sanctions

Maduro indicated that Venezuela had to promote the adoption of cryptocurrencies to overcome the economic sanctions imposed by the United States, which he said have caused a lot of damage to the Venezuelan economy.

Similarly, he said that If in the future the US sanctions against Venezuela are to end, he hopes that the bolivar (the country’s official currency) will once again recover the strength and preponderance that it had had years before in “the commercial economic life of the country.”, without leaving aside the use of cryptocurrencies that have generated so much value to the Venezuelan economy.

Petro for scientific projects

The Petro opened a window for Venezuela’s national and international trade

Maduro indicated that as a result of the sanctions the use of cryptocurrencies was not only promoted but also they had to create one (the Petro) to expand the commercial window with the rest of the world that had been closed by the United States.

“Venezuela created a cryptocurrency the Petro and created a worldwide cryptocurrency operating system, which has allowed many people to do national and international trade and has opened a window to the consumers of Venezuela”

He also said that among other economic measures that the Government had to take was to allow the operation of the dollar for commercial exchange in the country, a measure that he certainly sees as very positive.

However, it is worth noting that for many years the Government was against dollarization in the country, calling the American currency imperialist. In addition, the president always criticized the debate on a possible dollarization in the country as unconstitutional.

nicolas mature

Although cryptocurrencies have been condemned in many Latin American countries and the world, Venezuela and El Salvador seem to be an example of how decentralized media can be used to counteract the negative effects of existing centralization in the world of international finance..

The post “Venezuela was the pioneer country in including cryptocurrencies” according to Nicolás Maduro was seen for the first time on BeInCrypto.