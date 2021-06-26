Venezuela vs Peru: Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the Copa América match

The Venezuelan National Team gambles its life on day 5 of the Copa América Brasil 2021 facing the Peru National Team, at the end of the activity in Group A to be held in the Mané Garrincha stadium next Sunday, June 27 at 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time by the signal of Sky Sports on channel 511.

The Vinotinto team led by the Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro they need to win their match to ensure their place in the next phase, in the event of a tie, Ecuador would lose their game against Brazil and with a defeat surpass them on goal difference.

Also read: Danik Michell, ex from Acapulco Shore, shows off his toned figure in ‘spicy’ video

While the Peruvian box of the Argentine strategist Ricardo Gareca he secures his ticket to the quarterfinals of the Copa América Brasil 2021 with a win or a draw in his game and in case of a defeat he needs the Ecuadorians not to obtain the victory against the Brazilians.

Venezuelans and Peruvians will face each other for the ninth time in the continental tournament, with a balance of five wins for the Incas, two draws and a single victory for the Vinotinto team, with 16 goals in favor for Peru and six for Venezuela

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS OF VENEZUELA VS PERU IN THE 2021 CUP AMERICA:

VENEZUELA

Joel Graterol (P) Junior Moreno Francisco La Mantía Fernando Aristeguieta José Ramírez Luis Mago Alexander González Cristian Cásseres Jr Bernaldo Manzano Yohan Cumana Adrián Martinez

PERU

Pedro Gallese (P) Aldo Corzo Christian Ramos Alexander Callens Marcos Johan López Renato Tapia Yoshimar Yotún André Carrillo Sergio Peña Flores Christian Cueva Gianluca Lapadula

Read also: Mexican National Team: Antonio Mohamed and his message to Funes Mori after being summoned to the Gold Cup