Venezuela vs Peru, result, goals, details, classified to the quarterfinals, Copa América | America’s Cup 2021

Venezuela was the only one eliminated from group B, after losing 1-0 against Peru, who finished second in the zone. Goodbye to the Copa América despite all the illusion, all the obstacles that the Venezuelans overcame, and welcome Peru, which comes out stronger in a group in which it had ups and downs but ended up qualifying well.

Peru wasted on the arrival of Yotún who was very open and Savarino burned Gallese’s hands, at 12 minutes. At 17 again Savarino fired a rifle and Gallese’s rebound was left to a Córdoba that, at the worst moment, slipped. Lapadula had the clearest in a great combination with Cueva at 24 and no, it really did not seem like a tie pact between two teams that were served by the distribution of points, as long as Brazil beat Ecuador.

But Venezuela, now with headlines recovered from that covid 19 epidemic in the squad at the beginning of the Cup, became entangled just 2 minutes into the complement, when a corner kick was left at 48 front -before the passive mark ‘ vinotinto’- for the auction in Fariñez’s beard. The Venezuelan team lost 1-0 and now the only pact that served them was to win, when Ecuador and Brazil tied in Goaias. It did not happen. In fact, he hardly even tried, because he ended up tied to his brand scheme and did not have in the men who recovered from Covid 19 the solution that was needed.

Venezuela, the one of the 16 positives before the start of the tournament, fought every day of this Cup but was the only one eliminated in group B. Much to rescue in team B that brought the illusion until the last date, a lot to work now for the Playoffs. Peru, which is huge in the America Cups, gave a new blow and was located as escort for Brazil.