Venezuela vs. Peru: lineups, schedules and where to watch it

The moment of truth has arrived, the last two classified in Group B of the America Cup this Sunday. Venezuela will face Peru at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, at 5:00 pm (east), to relive one of the most even matches in South America in recent times.

Venezuela arrives at the appointment with a more competitive face after recovering the seven affected by Covid-19: Josef Martínez, Rómulo Otero, Jefferson Savarino, Mikel Villanueva, Roberto Rosales, Nahuel Ferraresi and Jhonder Cádiz. He also received the skilled Yeferson Soteldo, recovered from his injury, at the training camp.

🇻🇪 The @selevinotinto did her last training session in Brasília before facing the @SeleccionPeru 💪🏼 #VibraElContinente # CopaAmérica 🇻🇪 Venezuela was the last three years before facing Peru 💪🏼 #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/u55CTplcqt – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 26, 2021

He added two points after equaling 0-0 against Colombia and 2-2 against Ecuador. He had lost 3-0 in his debut against Brazil, and against the Peruvians they want to add their first victory of the tournament.

Peru will have the withdrawal of ‘La Sombra’ Christian Ramos due to accumulation of cards and the participation of Gianluca Lapadula will be a doubt until the end, for receiving a strong blow to his right ankle against Ecuador. The place of Ramos will have Luis Abram, while that of Lapadula would have it Santiago Ormeño.

All ready! 🇵🇪

The @SeleccionPeru did its last training session in Brasília before facing the @selevinotinto for date 5 of CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica. #VibraElContinente 🇵🇪 Peru had its last treinamento in Brasília before facing Venezuela! #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/UthFOhWpx8 – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 26, 2021

However, he trained this Saturday with the group, his ability to play is real.

Probable lineups

Venezuela: Wuilker Fariñez; Alexander González, Nahuel Ferraresi, Francisco La Mantía, Luis Del Pino Mago, Yohan Cumana; José Martínez, Júnior Moreno, Cristian Cásseres; Jefferson Savarino and Fernando Aristeguieta. DT: José Peseiro.

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Luis Abram, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia; André Carrillo, Sergio Peña, Yoshimar Yotún, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula. DT: Ricardo Gareca.

History of the last five duels

All these duels coincide with Ricardo Gareca on the bench of the Peruvian team. They could only win in the 2015 Copa América.

Peru 0-1 Venezuela: friendly 2015

Peru 1-0 Venezuela: Copa America 2015

Venezuela 2-2 Peru: Russia 2018 Qualifiers

Peru 2-2 Venezuela: Russia 2018 Qualifiers

Venezuela 0-0 Peru: Copa America 2019

Hours and where to watch the game

United States (East): 5:00 pm | Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2, Telemundo Deportes and Galavisión

Peru: 4:00 pm | América TV and DirecTV Sports

Ecuador: 4:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Colombia: 4:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports 2 and Caracol TV

Mexico: 4:00 pm | SKY Sports, Blue to Go and Fanatiz México

Chile: 5:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports 2 and TNT Sports Stadium

Venezuela: 5:00 pm | IVC, Directv Sports (Simple TV) and TLT

Argentina: 6:00 pm | DIRECTV Play Deportes, TyC Sports Play and DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Uruguay: 6:00 pm | DirecTV Sports 2 and Teledoce

Brazil: 6:00 pm | Fox Sports

